Fastball

Los Angeles Dodgers Star Clayton Kershaw Closing in on 3,000 Career Strikeouts

Clayton Kershaw enters Wednesday's showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox with 2,997 strikeouts to his name, placing him on the verge of history.

Sam Connon

Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) delivers a pitch in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Clayton Kershaw, who already has a jam-packed Hall of Fame resume, is poised to make history.

The longtime Los Angeles Dodgers ace enters his start against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday with 2,997 career strikeouts. That leaves him just three punchouts away from becoming the 20th MLB pitcher ever to reach 3,000.

The last pitcher to join the club was Max Scherzer, who did so in 2021, also in a Dodgers uniform. CC Sabathia and Justin Verlander reached the milestone in 2019, over a decade after John Smoltz.

Kershaw finished the 2019 season with 2,464 strikeouts, leading the league three times and maxing out with 301 in 2015. Between 2009 and 2019, the southpaw averaged 215 strikeouts a year.

At that pace, Kershaw would have reached 3,000 in 2022. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a shortened 2020 campaign, while Kershaw averaged just 23 starts a year between 2021 and 2023 due to injuries.

Kershaw was limited to seven starts in 2024 and he has only made eight so far in 2025. His 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings from 2008 to 2023 have also dropped to 6.9 over the past two seasons.

The three-time Cy Young is 4-0 with a 3.03 ERA, 1.190 WHIP and 0.6 WAR this year, proving he can still pitch at a high level at age 37.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET.

Related MLB Stories

  • SANTANA JOINS HISTORIC CLUB: Carlos Santana went 2-for-4 in the Cleveland Guardians' loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, making history by reaching 400 doubles over the course of his career. CLICK HERE
  • WILD CHC-CLE INNING: Every Chicago Cubs batter who stepped up to the plate in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night reached safely, but they only scored three runs after making three outs on the basepaths. CLICK HERE
  • SMITH ON WILD PACE: Will Smith has been a reliable force in the middle of the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup, achieving feats not seen since San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey back in 2012. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a staff writer covering baseball for “Fastball on SI.’’ He previously covered UCLA Athletics for On SI’s All Bruins site, and is a UCLA graduate, with his work there as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for On SI’s New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Sam lives in Boston.

Home/History