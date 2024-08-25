Los Angeles Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Continues Historic Power Surge

Most home runs by a @Dodgers player in their team's first 130 games of a season:

42- Shawn Green (2001)

42- Adrian Beltre (2004)

42- Cody Bellinger (2019)

41- Shohei Ohtani (2024 via going yard in a losing cause vs TBR on Saturday)

40- Duke Snider (1955)

40- Gary Sheffield (2000)