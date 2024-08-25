Los Angeles Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Continues Historic Power Surge
Shohei Ohtani made waves with his walk-off grand slam on Friday night, becoming the fastest to ever join the 40-40 club the the process.
But the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar wasn't done pursuing history just yet.
Ohtani notched a single in the first inning and reached via a catcher's interference in the fourth. He scored the Dodgers' first run of the night, but his team still trailed 5-4 when he stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the fifth.
The Tampa Bay Rays' young ace Taj Bradley wasn't giving Ohtani much to work with, trying to paint corners and avoid delivering anything too juicy. Bradley eventually left a splitter over the plate, though, and Ohtani gave it a ride.
Ohtani snuck a 338-foot, two-run home run just inside the right field foul pole, putting Los Angeles on top 6-5.
While the Rays eventually forced extra innings and stole a 9-8 win on the road, Ohtani's home run was a big one. The 30-year-old designated hitter is now batting .294 with 41 home runs, 94 RBI, 40 stolen bases, a .998 OPS and a 6.6 WAR in 2024.
Per TSN's StatsCentre, Ohtani now has the fourth-most home runs by a Dodgers player in their teams first 130 games of a season. Shawn Green, Adrian Beltre and Cody Bellinger each had 42 home runs to this point in the season in 2001, 2004 and 2019, respectively.
Green was in his second season in Dodger blue when he achieved that feat, while Bellinger was in his third and Beltre was in his seventh. Ohtani, meanwhile, is in the midst of his first campaign with the franchise.
The Dodgers inked Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract last December, luring the two-time AL MVP away from the Los Angeles Angels. Given everything he's accomplished over the past five months, it's safe to say Ohtani has lived up to that price tag so far.
Ohtani and the Dodgers will close out their series against the Rays on Sunday. First pitch for the rubber match is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.