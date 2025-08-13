Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Hits Into Historic Triple Play vs. Zach Neto, Angels
Shohei Ohtani went yard in his return to Anaheim on Monday, but he was on the opposite end of an even crazier highlight Tuesday night.
The Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter, who drew walks in his first two plate appearances, was looking to do some serious damage versus the Los Angeles Angels when he came up with two men on in the sixth. Ohtani appeared to deliver against his former team, slapping a line drive up the middle.
Shortstop Zach Neto was in position holding Miguel Rojas on second, though, so he snagged the liner out of mid-air for the out. From there, Neto beat Rojas in a race back to the bag, then made a running throw to first baseman Nolan Schanuel, who tagged out Dalton Rushing before he could slide back into first.
The triple play kept the game tied 5-5, on top of carving out a spot in the history books.
According to Baseball Almanac's tracker of every triple play in MLB history, it marked just the eighth the Angels have ever turned. As for the Dodgers, they have now fallen victim to 24 triple plays.
There had never been a triple play in the 152 games between the Dodgers and Angels since the Freeway Series began in 1997. It was also the first triple play of Ohtani's career.
Ohtani, a three-time MVP, was briefly teammates with Neto in 2023 before leaving to sign a $700 million contract with the Dodgers. The 24-year-old shortstop is no Ohtani, but he is on pace to post his second straight campaign with a WAR over 5.0.
Later on in the contest, Ohtani hit a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the ninth inning. The Angels knotted the score in the bottom of the frame on a sacrifice fly by Schanuel, immediately after the Dodgers intentionally walked Neto.
Jo Adell eventually notched the decisive walk-off single in the 10th, clinching the three-game series in the process. Wednesday's finale, which will feature Ohtani both pitching and hitting, is scheduled to get underway at 9:38 p.m. ET.
