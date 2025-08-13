Korean Slugger Baek-Ho Kang Expected to Hit MLB Free Agency in 2026
Baek-Ho Kang is officially gearing up for a major overseas move.
Paragon Sports International announced Tuesday that it had signed the Korean slugger to its MLB roster. Kang has spent the past eight seasons in the Korean Baseball Organization, initially turning pro after the KT Wiz took him No. 1 overall in the 2018 KBO Draft.
The 26-year-old will not be subject to the posting system, and will instead by eligible to become a true free agent this coming winter.
Kang is batting .259 with 10 home runs, 11 doubles, 39 RBIs, a .797 OPS so far this season, although injuries have limited him to 61 games. He is a lifetime .304 hitter with an .876 OPS, averaging 25 home runs, 37 doubles, and 102 RBIs per 162 games.
The former KBO Rookie of the Year also has three All-Star appearances and two Gold Gloves under his belt.
While Kang has transitioned from the corner outfield to first base to designated hitter over the course of his KBO career, The New York Post's Jon Heyman noted that the left-handed hitter and right-handed fielder can also chip in as a third catcher if need be.
It remains to be seen which clubs will make a play for Kang when he hits the open market, or what he will be looking for in a contract.
The San Francisco Giants gave outfielder Jung Hoo Lee the largest contract ever for a Korean free agent in the 2024 offseason, inking him to a six-year deal worth $113 million. On the other end of the spectrum, infielders Ha-Seong Kim and Ha-Seong Kim got $28 million and $12.5 million from the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, respectively, when they came over from Korea.
