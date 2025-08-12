MLB August Attendance Surges to Heights Not Seen in a Decade
- San Francisco Giants
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Boston Red Sox
- New York Yankees
- Baltimore Orioles
- Tampa Bay Rays
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Milwaukee Brewers
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- San Diego Padres
- Colorado Rockies
- Cincinnati Reds
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Cleveland Guardians
- Atlanta Braves
- Chicago Cubs
- Chicago White Sox
- Detroit Tigers
- Houston Astros
- Kansas City Royals
- Los Angeles Angels
- Miami Marlins
- Minnesota Twins
- New York Mets
- Oakland Athletics
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Seattle Mariners
- Texas Rangers
- Washington Nationals
With summer still in full swing, baseball has continued to assert its dominance in the sports landscape.
According to MLB Communications, a total of 1,589,481 fans attendance big league ballparks this past weekend. That gave it the largest total attendance for an August weekend since 2015.
It isn't a fluke to see these numbers, considering the league set recent and modern records throughout May and June.
MLB broke the all-time attendance record for a pre-June Wednesday on May 14, just before the inaugural rivalry weekend caused a spike not seen in 13 years. The league-wide attendance on April 18 was the highest for a Friday in April with no home openers since 2008, while the average attendance in April as a whole reached its highest mark since 2017.
The 1,677,850 fans who filled the stands over Father's Day weekend in June stand above the mark posted in mid-August, even with the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Playoffs no longer pulling away eyeballs.
The NFL is in the midst of its preseason, giving MLB another few weeks as the biggest game in town. From there, Wild Card races and the playoffs will carry attention through the fall.
Related MLB Stories
- SALVY MAKES HISTORY: Salvador Perez continued to build out his Hall of Fame resume Monday, blasting a home run in the Kansas City Royals' win over the Washington Nationals. CLICK HERE
- BREGMAN'S REVENGE: Despite winning two World Series titles across his nine seasons with the Houston Astros, Alex Bregman didn't pull any punches at the plate Monday night. CLICK HERE
- BWJ BACK IN LINEUP: Bobby Witt Jr. got the day off Sunday due to back stiffness, but the Kansas City Royals shortstop will be back on the field for Monday's series opener against the Washington Nationals. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.