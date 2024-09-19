Fastball

Manager Stephen Vogt Joins Historic List By Leading Cleveland Guardians to Playoffs

Stephen Vogt only hung up his cleats in 2022, but the rookie manager has already helped the Cleveland Guardians clinch a spot in the MLB postseason.

Sam Connon

Sep 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) watches from the dugout against the Kansas City Royals prior to a game at Kauffman Stadium.
Sep 4, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) watches from the dugout against the Kansas City Royals prior to a game at Kauffman Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
This time last year, the Cleveland Guardians were rounding out their worst season in over a decade, sending their Hall of Fame manager out with a whimper.

Terry Francona could only get the Guardians to 76-86, unable to bring them back to the playoffs for a seventh time in 11 years. He retired and passed the torch to Stephen Vogt, who was only one year removed from suiting up as a catcher for the Oakland Athletics.

Vogt, in his first season as Cleveland's manager, has brought the franchise back to the postseason.

The Guardians needed a win over the Minnesota Twins in order to clinch a playoff spot on Thursday. Andrés Giménez delivered that win with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th, punching Cleveland's ticket to October in the process.

At 89-65, the Guardians lead the AL Central by 6.5 games with eight games remaining. Their magic number to win the division is three, considering the Kansas City Royals own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Even if Cleveland were to collapse and fall into a Wild Card spot, though, Vogt would still have made history.

Vogt is the fifth manager ever to lead his team to a postseason appearance within two seasons of playing – excluding player/managers – per MLB.com's Sarah Langs. No one has achieved the feat since Jim Fregosi with the California Angels in 1979.

Yogi Berra also did so with the New York Yankees in 1964, right after Al Dark led the San Francisco Giants to the playoffs in 1962. Philadelphia Phillies manager Pat Moran was the first member of the club, establishing it back in 1915.

At 39 years old, Vogt is the second-youngest active MLB manager, behind only St. Louis Cardinals skipper Oliver Marmol. Considering the Cardinals are 7.0 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot, Vogt will almost assuredly be the youngest manager in the postseason this year.

The Guardians are the third team to clinch a playoff spot in 2024. The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees did so on Wednesday, while the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers have a chance to join the field on Thursday.

Sam Connon

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

