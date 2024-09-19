Manager Stephen Vogt Joins Historic List By Leading Cleveland Guardians to Playoffs

Stephen Vogt is the 5th manager to lead his team to a postseason appearance within 2 seasons of playing, having never been a player/manager, joining:



1979 Jim Fregosi, CAL

1964 Yogi Berra, NYY

1962 Al Dark, SF

1915 Pat Moran, PHI



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/q5kCaP8imX