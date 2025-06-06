Max Fried Returns to Historic Levels of Dominance in New York Yankees' Latest Win
It seemed like Max Fried's historic start to the 2025 campaign came crashing down against the Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend, but that turned out to be a blip on the radar.
The southpaw took the mound for the New York Yankees in their rubber match against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. After giving up eight hits and six earned runs his last time out, Fried hardly allowed a fraction of that damage this time around.
Fried gave up a single and a walk with two outs in the first inning, then locked in from there. Of the next 11 batters he faced, not a single one reached base safely.
By the time he got the hook, Fried had lasted 6.0 innings, giving up just one hit and two walks. He racked up seven strikeouts before passing the baton to bullpen, who secured the 4-0 win for New York.
Fried is now 8-1 with a 1.78 ERA, 0.938 WHIP, 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.7 WAR since arriving in the Bronx. According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Fried's ERA is the lowest by a Yankees pitcher in his first 13 starts of a season since Phil Niekro's 1.73 mark to open the 1984 campaign.
With Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil and Marcus Stroman all absent from the rotation, the Yankees have needed Fried to step up in the early goings this season. He has done just that, doing his best to live up to his $218 million price tag.
The former Atlanta Braves ace won't get to take part in the Yankees' series with the Boston Red Sox this weekend, instead letting Will Warren, Ryan Yarborough and Carlos Rodón take center stage in the rivalry showdown.
