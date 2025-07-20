Miami Marlins Pitcher Janson Junk Enters Next Start Riding Historic Start to Season
As he prepares to take the mound Sunday afternoon, Janson Junk stands side by side with giants.
The Miami Marlins right-hander enters the series finale against the Kansas City Royals with a 4-1 record, 2.68 ERA, 0.993 WHIP and 1.2 WAR on the season. Through five long relief appearances and five starts, Junk has given up just four walks and one home run.
According to OptaSTATS, Junk is one of four pitchers in modern MLB history to allow five or fewer combined home runs and walks over at least 50.0 innings through their first 10 appearances in a season.
The last player to achieve the feat was Babe Adams in 1920. Cy Young established the club in 1906, while fellow Hall of Fame pitcher Ed Walsh joined him in 1908.
Junk, 29, got his start in the New York Yankees' farm system. He was traded to the Los Angeles Angels and made his MLB debut in 2021, then bounced around between the Milwaukee Brewers, Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics before inking a minor league deal with the Marlins in February.
First pitch from loanDepot Park is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET. Junk is going head-to-head with Kris Bubic, who is 7-6 with a 2.48 ERA, 1.160 WHIP and 3.3 WAR this season.
