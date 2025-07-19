Fastball

Miami Marlins Insider Puts Kyle Stowers Trade Rumors to Bed Following All-Star Break

Kyle Stowers represented the Miami Marlins at the All-Star Game on Tuesday and has hit five home runs in his last two games, meaning he isn't going to be shopped ahead of the trade deadline.

Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers (28) watches his two-run walk-off home run against the Kansas City Royals during the tenth inning at loanDepot Park.
Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers (28) watches his two-run walk-off home run against the Kansas City Royals during the tenth inning at loanDepot Park. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Marlins have made a habit of trading away key pieces over the past year, from Luis Arráez, Bryan De La Cruz and Tanner Scott to Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jesús Luzardo and Jake Burger – just to name a few.

That pattern could continue in 2025, but Kyle Stowers won't be among the players shipped out of town this time around.

According to SportsGrid's Craig Mish, the Marlins will not be trading Stowers prior to the July 31 deadline. The 27-year-old outfielder, who is fresh off his first career All-Star appearance, is currently batting .298 with 21 home runs, 13 doubles, three triples, 48 runs, 59 RBIs, four stolen bases, a .935 OPS and a 2.8 WAR through 92 games this season.

Stowers has hit five home runs in his last two games alone, more than proving his worth in the middle of Miami's lineup.

The Marlins actually acquired Stowers at last summer's deadline, bringing him and infielder Connor Norby back from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for former All-Star starting pitcher Trevor Rogers.

Stowers was once one of the Orioles' top prospects, ranking No. 8 in their system prior to his MLB debut in 2022. He appeared in 67 big league games for Baltimore over the next three seasons, batting .229 with a .643 OPS and -0.3 WAR before hitting .186 with a .556 OPS and -0.7 WAR in 50 games with Miami to round out 2024.

Those struggles seem to be firmly in Stowers' rear-view mirror, given his gaudy production so far in 2025. He is under team control through the end of the 2029 campaign as well, so he is set to be a key piece of the Marlins' rebuild moving forward.

