Milwaukee Brewers Didn't Need Home Runs to Power Historic Offensive Explosion
If the Minnesota Twins' pitching staff came into this weekend looking to prevent the Milwaukee Brewers' offense from hitting home runs, then they have accomplished that mission so far.
Unfortunately, the Brewers have found other ways to thrive.
Milwaukee ran away with a 17-6 win on Friday, racking up 19 hits and six walks. Jackson Chourio's pair of doubles were the Brewers' only extra-base hits of the contest, though, so it was death by a thousand cuts for the Twins.
On Saturday, four of Milwaukee's nine hits went for extra bases, but still none cleared the fence for a home run. The Brewers drew another five walks and notched three sacrifice flies, clinching the series with their 9-0 victory.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, the Brewers' 26 runs over the last two games are good for the third-most in a two-game span without a home run over the last 80 seasons. The 1952 Washington Senators own the record with 28 runs, while the 2010 Houston Astros are second on the list with 27 runs.
Milwaukee ranks No. 11 in total runs across MLB this season, all while ranking No. 25 in homers, so their recent stretch isn't exactly out of character.
The Brewers will try to sweep the Twins in their series finale Sunday, which could help them break a three-way tie for the third NL Wild Card spot. First pitch was scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.
Related MLB Stories
- METS SOLO HR PARADE: In order to secure their blowout win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night, the New York Mets blasted seven home runs but didn't have a man on base for any of them. CLICK HERE
- SCHMIDT TOSSES GEM: Clarke Schmidt has given up six hits and zero runs across his last three starts, earning the right-handed pitcher a spot in the New York Yankees' record books. CLICK HERE
- SOTO MAKES HISTORY: Juan Soto blasted two home runs against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, marking the 27th multi-home run game of the New York Mets outfielder's young career. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.