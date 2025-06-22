Fastball

New York Yankees Pitcher Clarke Schmidt Tosses Gem to Extend Historic Hot Streak

Clarke Schmidt has given up six hits and zero runs across his last three starts, earning the right-handed pitcher a spot in the New York Yankees' record books.

Sam Connon

Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Yankees gave Clarke Schmidt plenty of wiggle room to work with Saturday afternoon, but the righty didn't give an inch.

Schmidt tossed 7.0 scoreless, hitless innings against the Baltimore Orioles, walking two batters and striking out five on 103 pitches. The Yankees, meanwhile, racked up nine runs and cruised to a shutout victory.

It was nothing new for Schmidt, who had given up six hits, three walks and zero runs in 13.2 innings between his prior two starts.

According to Sports Reference's Katie Sharp, Schmidt became the first pitcher in Yankees history to allow zero runs and six or fewer hits over 20.2 innings across a three-game span.

Schmidt didn't become a full-time starter in the big leagues until 2023, when he posted a 4.64 ERA and 1.352 WHIP. He had a 2.85 ERA and 1.184 WHIP in 2024, but he was out from Memorial Day through Labor Day and only made 16 starts on the season.

Through 12 starts this year, the 29-year-old has a 2.84 ERA and 1.062 WHIP.

The Yankees and Orioles have split the first two games of their series in the Bronx, setting up a rubber match Sunday at 11:35 a.m. ET. Will Warren is set to take the mound for New York, while Dean Kremer is slated to get the nod for Baltimore.

Related MLB Stories

  • DEVERS GETS REVENGE: Less than a week after he was traded away by the Boston Red Sox, Rafael Devers just so happened to hit his first home run with the San Francisco Giants versus his former team. CLICK HERE
  • CORA CLIMBS LIST: By besting Rafael Devers and the San Francisco Giants on Friday, the Boston Red Sox helped manager Alex Cora snag sole possession of the third-most wins in team history. CLICK HERE
  • FLAHERTY HITS BENCHMARK: Even though he gave up eight earned runs against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, Jack Flaherty bumped his 2026 player option up to $20 million just by making his 15th start with the Detroit Tigers. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a staff writer covering baseball for “Fastball on SI.’’ He previously covered UCLA Athletics for On SI’s All Bruins site, and is a UCLA graduate, with his work there as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for On SI’s New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk. Sam lives in Boston.

Home/History