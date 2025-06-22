New York Yankees Pitcher Clarke Schmidt Tosses Gem to Extend Historic Hot Streak
The New York Yankees gave Clarke Schmidt plenty of wiggle room to work with Saturday afternoon, but the righty didn't give an inch.
Schmidt tossed 7.0 scoreless, hitless innings against the Baltimore Orioles, walking two batters and striking out five on 103 pitches. The Yankees, meanwhile, racked up nine runs and cruised to a shutout victory.
It was nothing new for Schmidt, who had given up six hits, three walks and zero runs in 13.2 innings between his prior two starts.
According to Sports Reference's Katie Sharp, Schmidt became the first pitcher in Yankees history to allow zero runs and six or fewer hits over 20.2 innings across a three-game span.
Schmidt didn't become a full-time starter in the big leagues until 2023, when he posted a 4.64 ERA and 1.352 WHIP. He had a 2.85 ERA and 1.184 WHIP in 2024, but he was out from Memorial Day through Labor Day and only made 16 starts on the season.
Through 12 starts this year, the 29-year-old has a 2.84 ERA and 1.062 WHIP.
The Yankees and Orioles have split the first two games of their series in the Bronx, setting up a rubber match Sunday at 11:35 a.m. ET. Will Warren is set to take the mound for New York, while Dean Kremer is slated to get the nod for Baltimore.
