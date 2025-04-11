Brian McCann, Andy Pettitte Among Stars on Team USA's World Baseball Classic Staff
Mark DeRosa, fresh off getting named Team USA's manager for the second World Baseball Classic in a row, has settled on his coaching staff for the 2026 tournament.
USA Baseball announced Friday that Brian McCann, Michael Young and Fredi González would serve as assistant managers for Team USA. Andy Pettitte will be the Americans' pitching coach, while David Ross will be their bullpen coach and Matt Holliday will be their hitting coach.
Skip Schumaker was named Team USA's bench coach. George Lombard and Dino Ebel will be the first and third base coaches, respectively.
Pettitte and Ebel are returning from the 2023 WBC staff, while everyone else is new. Bench coach Jerry Manuel, hitting coach Ken Griffey Jr., first base coach Lou Collier and bullpen coach Dave Righetti did not return.
McCann, Holliday and Young each made seven All-Star appearances in their respective big league careers. Pettitte only made three with the New York Yankees, but he did win five World Series championships in the Bronx.
Schumaker and Ross previously managed the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs, respectively. González spent the past five seasons as the Baltimore Orioles' bench coach, while Ebel is in his seventh season as the Los Angeles Dodgers' third base coach. Lombard was the Dodgers' first base coach before heading over to the Detroit Tigers in 2021.
The United States will go through pool play for the 2026 World Baseball Classic between March 6 and 11 next spring, taking on Mexico, Great Britain, Italy and Brazil in Houston. Their potential quarterfinal contest would also be in Houston, while the semifinals and championship are slated to be played in Miami.
