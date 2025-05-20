Washington Nationals Outfielder Jacob Young Out Again Due to Shoulder Injury
Outfielder Jacob Young has been scratched from the Washington Nationals' starting lineup against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.
Young left Saturday's showdown with the Baltimore Orioles with a left shoulder injury. X-rays came back negative after the game, but he was still held out for Sunday's finale.
The Nationals were set to welcome Young back on Tuesday, slotting him in as their center fielder and No. 9 hitter. Instead, Dylan Crews has slid over from right to center and moved down from No. 7 to No. 9 in the lineup.
Alex Call is starting in right and batting seventh in Crews' place.
As for what Washington is missing out on with Young hurt, the 25-year-old has hit .227 with zero home runs, four doubles, six RBIs, five stolen bases, a .591 OPS, three defensive runs saved and a 0.2 WAR through 41 games this season. In 150 games last year, the rookie hit .256 with three home runs, 24 doubles, 36 RBIs, 33 stolen bases, 12 defensive runs saved, a .648 OPS and a 2.8 WAR.
Here is Washington's full lineup for the series opener against Atlanta:
1. CJ Abrams, SS
2. James Wood, LF
3. Nathaniel Lowe, 1B
4. Keibert Ruiz, C
5. Luis García Jr., 2B
6. Josh Bell, DH
7. Alex Call, RF
8. José Tena, 3B
9. Dylan Crews, CF
SP: Mitchell Parker, LHP
First pitch from Nationals Park is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.
