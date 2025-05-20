Fastball

Washington Nationals Outfielder Jacob Young Out Again Due to Shoulder Injury

Even though the X-rays on Jacob Young's left shoulder came back negative on Saturday, the Washington Nationals outfielder is set to miss his second straight game.

Sam Connon

Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder Jacob Young (30) looks on before a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
In this story:

Outfielder Jacob Young has been scratched from the Washington Nationals' starting lineup against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Young left Saturday's showdown with the Baltimore Orioles with a left shoulder injury. X-rays came back negative after the game, but he was still held out for Sunday's finale.

The Nationals were set to welcome Young back on Tuesday, slotting him in as their center fielder and No. 9 hitter. Instead, Dylan Crews has slid over from right to center and moved down from No. 7 to No. 9 in the lineup.

Alex Call is starting in right and batting seventh in Crews' place.

As for what Washington is missing out on with Young hurt, the 25-year-old has hit .227 with zero home runs, four doubles, six RBIs, five stolen bases, a .591 OPS, three defensive runs saved and a 0.2 WAR through 41 games this season. In 150 games last year, the rookie hit .256 with three home runs, 24 doubles, 36 RBIs, 33 stolen bases, 12 defensive runs saved, a .648 OPS and a 2.8 WAR.

Here is Washington's full lineup for the series opener against Atlanta:

1. CJ Abrams, SS
2. James Wood, LF
3. Nathaniel Lowe, 1B
4. Keibert Ruiz, C
5. Luis García Jr., 2B
6. Josh Bell, DH
7. Alex Call, RF
8. José Tena, 3B
9. Dylan Crews, CF
SP: Mitchell Parker, LHP

First pitch from Nationals Park is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

