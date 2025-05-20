Texas Rangers Veteran Ace Nathan Eovaldi On Pace For Historic Showing in 2025
Nathan Eovaldi won't take the mound again until the Texas Rangers' series finale against the New York Yankees, but his next appearance is surely much-anticipated.
The 35-year-old right-hander has come a long way since leaving the Bronx, becoming an All-Star and winning a World Series with the Boston Red Sox. He won another ring once he joined the Rangers, and his career has reached new heights early on this season.
Through 10 starts in 2025, Eovaldi is 4-2 with a 1.61 ERA, 0.766 WHIP, 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.1 WAR – which is already the fifth-highest of his 14-year career.
As noted by StatMuse Baseball, only four players since 1900 have ever finished a season with a lower WHIP that Eovladi's current mark, minimum 10 starts. Jacob deGrom, Clayton Kershaw, Pedro Martinez and Kenta Maeda are the only ones above Eovaldi on that exclusive list.
The Rangers and Yankees open up their series Tuesday, while Eovaldi is slated to pitch on Thursday.
