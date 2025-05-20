Fastball

Texas Rangers Veteran Ace Nathan Eovaldi On Pace For Historic Showing in 2025

Nathan Eovaldi leads MLB with a 0.766 WHIP so far in 2025, setting the Texas Rangers righty on a path that has only been walked by Jacob deGrom, Clayton Kershaw, Pedro Martinez and Kenta Maeda.

Sam Connon

Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Globe Life Field.
Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Globe Life Field. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nathan Eovaldi won't take the mound again until the Texas Rangers' series finale against the New York Yankees, but his next appearance is surely much-anticipated.

The 35-year-old right-hander has come a long way since leaving the Bronx, becoming an All-Star and winning a World Series with the Boston Red Sox. He won another ring once he joined the Rangers, and his career has reached new heights early on this season.

Through 10 starts in 2025, Eovaldi is 4-2 with a 1.61 ERA, 0.766 WHIP, 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.1 WAR – which is already the fifth-highest of his 14-year career.

As noted by StatMuse Baseball, only four players since 1900 have ever finished a season with a lower WHIP that Eovladi's current mark, minimum 10 starts. Jacob deGrom, Clayton Kershaw, Pedro Martinez and Kenta Maeda are the only ones above Eovaldi on that exclusive list.

The Rangers and Yankees open up their series Tuesday, while Eovaldi is slated to pitch on Thursday.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

