Milwaukee Brewers Youngster Jackson Chourio Continues Historic Start to Career
Jackson Chourio has been making history ever since he broke into the big leagues in 2024, and he hasn't slowed down in 2025.
The Milwaukee Brewers' 21-year-old outfielder notched a single and a stolen base in the third inning of Wednesday's series finale against the Cincinnati Reds. With two outs in the fifth, Chourio left an even bigger mark on the contest with a two-run home run.
Chourio added a single and a run in the ninth, all while the Brewers went on to win 9-1. He finished the day 3-for-5 with two runs, two RBIs and six total bases out of the No. 2 hole.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Chourio is now tied for the fifth-most games with a home run and a stolen base before turning 22 years old in MLB history. Mike Trout owns the record for the most such performances with 11, followed by César Cedeño with nine, Ronald Acuña Jr. with eight and Roberto Alomar with seven.
Chourio slotted himself alongside Mel Ott and Sammy Sosa on the all-time leaderboards. Considering he won't turn 22 until next March, the former top prospect should have plenty of chances to climb even higher.
Chourio finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting last season after batting .275 with 21 home runs, 29 doubles, 79 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, a .791 OPS and a 3.8 WAR. While he is batting .260 with a .732 OPS and 0.9 WAR so far in 2025, Chourio's 10 home runs, 18 doubles, 37 RBIs and 12 stolen bases put him on pace to surpass his major count stats from 2024.
Thanks in part to Chourio's all-around performance, Milwaukee improved to 9-1 over its last 10 games. The Brewers are set to return home and open a series with the San Diego Padres on Friday.
