Los Angeles Angels' Reid Detmers Notches Save vs. Boston Red Sox, Joins Historic List
Reid Detmers' transition to the bullpen in 2025 has been a bumpy one, but his performance against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night was one for the history books.
The Los Angeles Angels left-hander took the mound in the bottom of the 10th inning, trying to preserve a 4-3 lead. He needed just 11 pitches to lock down the win, recording two strikeouts en route to the first save of his MLB career.
It marked just the latest accomplishment for the 25-year-old southpaw, who tossed a no-hitter and an immaculate inning as a rookie in 2022.
According to Jomboy Media’s Sarah Wilson, Detmers is now one of 10 pitchers in MLB history to record a solo no-hitter, an immaculate inning and a save over the course of his career. The rest of the list consists of John Clarkson, Dazzy Vance, Jim Bunning, Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson, Milt Pappas, Noaln Ryan, David Cone and Randy Johnson, seven of whom have plaques in Cooperstown.
Detmers went 7-6 with a 3.77 ERA, 1.209 WHIP and 2.4 WAR in 25 starts in 2022. He wasn't quite as productive in 2023, but he still went 4-10 with a 4.48 ERA, 1.352 WHIP and 2.2 WAR across 28 starts.
The former first round pick saw his numbers drop off a cliff in 2024, when he went 4-9 with a 6.70 ERA, 1.557 WHIP and -1.1 WAR in 17 starts. Detmers was ultimately stashed down in the minors for three months, and while he rejoined the rotation in September, he was demoted to a bullpen role in 2025.
Across his last seven outings, Detmers has given up zero runs, five hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts in 7.0 innings, posting four holds and a save. Between April 9 and May 17, though, he went 1-1 with a 9.56 ERA, 1.875 WHIP, 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a blown save.
Detmers is now 1-2 with a 6.04 ERA, 1.697 WHIP, 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.2 WAR in 2025, but he appears to have left his brutal cold streak in the rear-view mirror. With a save under his belt and some Hall of Fame company by his side, there's no telling where Detmers could go next.
