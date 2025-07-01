MLB Hasn't Seen Chicago Cubs Duo's Stats In Over 100 Years
Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker are two of the biggest reasons the Chicago Cubs enter July with the third-best record in the National League and a two-game lead in the central division.
The outfielders both rank top seven among all MLB hitters in wins above replacement, per FanGraphs, while also having top-four NL MVP odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Quite simply, they've been one of the best duos in baseball in 2025.
They've also accomplished something MLB hasn't seen in over 100 years. Per OptaSTATS, Crow-Armstrong and Tucker are the first pair of MLB teammates to both have at least 30 extra-base hits and 20 stolen bases entering July in a season since George Sisler and Ken Williams of the 1922 St. Louis Browns.
The Cubs made a big move in December, trading Isaac Paredes, Cam Smith and Hayden Wesneski to the Houston Astros for Tucker, who's a free agent after the 2025 season. How the Cubs finish the season and whether they're able to sign Tucker to a long-term contract will help determine the winner of that trade. But from a pure production standpoint, Tucker has been everything the Cubs had hoped for.
Among qualified MLB hitters, Tucker ranks 23rd in batting average (.291), fourth in on-base percentage (.395), 12th in slugging percentage (.537), sixth in OPS (.931), tied for 19th in home runs (17), tied for 23rd in RBI (52), tied for eighth in stolen bases (20) and seventh in wRC+ (157).
The Cubs have had high expectations for Crow-Armstrong, the No. 16 prospect in the MLB Pipeline rankings in 2024, since trading Javier Báez for him in 2021. But to see the center fielder enter the NL MVP race and rank seventh in wins above replacement in 2025 has been a bit of a surprise.
Through 349 plate appearances this season, the 23-year-old lefty is slashing .262/.299/.537/.836 with 21 home runs, 62 RBIs and 25 stolen bases, while playing Gold Glove-caliber center field defense.
Together, Crow-Armstrong and Tucker have formed one of the best duos in MLB.
