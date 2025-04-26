New York Mets Fall Victim to Historic Triple Play Because of Missed Call
The New York Mets lost to the Washington Nationals 5-4 on Friday night in Washington D.C., dropping to 18-8 with the defeat. The Nationals are now 12-14.
The Mets had a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth, but Ryne Stanek surrendered two runs to lose the game. The game-winning hit was a single by James Wood.
It was a tough night all-around for New York, as the team lost the game and also fell victim to some history that never should have happened.
In the top of the fourth inning, the Mets had runners at first and second with nobody out. Jesse Winker hit a line drive to first base, with Nathaniel Lowe making the catch and then doubling off Brandon Nimmo at second base and Mark Vientos at first.
According to @sabr and @CodifyBaseball, it's the first 3-6-3 triple play since 1989.
However, it never should have happened, as replay after the fact showed that Lowe never caught the ball.
That took away a golden scoring opportunity from New York, as the Nationals held a 2-0 lead at the time.
Kodai Senga continued his strong start to the season for the Mets, pitching 6.0 innings and surrendering just two earned runs. He walked two and struck out five. After the no-decision, he has an ERA of 1.26.
The two teams play again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET. Clay Holmes will pitch for New York against Brad Lord.
Holmes is 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA while Lord is 0-2 with a 4.73.
