New York Mets Falter on Wednesday, But Starting Pitching Continues Historic Run
The New York Mets lost 4-3 on Wednesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Despite the loss, it was still a phenomenal April for New York, who finished the month at 21-10 and in first place in the National League East.
Arizona finished at 16-14 and in fourth place in the National League West.
The Mets held a 1-0 lead until the top of the seventh inning, but Arizona scored two runs off reliever Ryne Stanek to take a 2-1 lead and then added two more in the ninth. The Mets rallied a comeback, scoring two of their own in the bottom of the ninth, but Francisco Alvarez grounded out with the bases loaded to end the game.
Huascar Brazoban started the game for New York as an opener, throwing two scoreless innings, and though it wasn't a traditional start, it still helped the Mets move up a great list in baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Most consecutive games with starters allowing 4 runs or fewer to start season, last 125 seasons:
2022 NYY: 41
1972 CLE: 41
1957 CHW: 32
2025 NYM: 31 *active
1972 MIN: 31
1965 CHW: 31
1909 BOS: 31
New York's starting pitching has been the best in baseball, despite not having Frankie Montas or Sean Manaea, who are both injured.
New York will send right-hander Kodai Senga to the mound on Thursday as they finish out the series with Arizona.
First pitch at Citi Field is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Senga will be opposed by All-Star Zac Gallen.
Related MLB Stories
OHTANI HOMERS AGAIN: Shohei Ohtani hit a home run on Tuesday off Sandy Alcantara, marking yet another high-velocity homer. Ohtani, 30, continues to move up an impressive list in Statcast-Era history. CLICK HERE:
ON THE HUNT: Hunter Brown of the Houston Astros is doing things not seen since Dallas Keuchel in 2015, the same year that Keuchel won the Cy Young. CLICK HERE:
TARIK the TERRIFIC: Tarik Skubal threw a gem that has rarely been replicated in team history for the Tigers over the weekend. CLICK HERE: