New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo Racks Up RBIs in Historic Blowout Victory

Brandon Nimmo went 4-for-6 with nine RBIs in the New York Mets' 19-5 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday, tying a franchise record with his late-game explosion.

Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo (9) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park.
Brandon Nimmo almost singlehandedly sparked the New York Mets' blowout win over the Washington Nationals on Monday, making history in the process.

Nimmo was already 1-for-2 with a single by the time he stepped up to the plate in the top of the sixth, all while his Mets held a 3-0 lead. That's when he belted a three-run home run 410 feet to center, breaking the game wide open.

The bases were loaded when Nimmo got another chance in the seventh, and he came through with a grand slam. Nimmo added a two-RBI double in the eighth, giving him nine on the afternoon.

That tied the Mets' franchise record, on top of making it a 13-0 ballgame.

New York gave up five runs in the bottom of the eighth, but Nimmo's late-game explosion kept Washington from ever making it close. The Mets went on to win 19-5, as Nimmo finished 4-for-6 with four runs and nine RBIs.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Nimmo became the second player to record at least nine RBIs in the sixth inning or later of a single game since RBIs became an official stat in 1920. Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas achieved the feat on Sept. 12, 2015.

Nimmo is now batting .218 with a .679 OPS on the season. The 32-year-old left fielder entered Monday with 12 RBIs in 27 games.

In 151 games last year, Nimmo racked up a career-high 90 RBIs.

The Mets became the first team in MLB to reach 20 wins thanks to their blowout victory Monday. They are also the only team that has yet to reach double-digit losses in 2025.

New York is now slated to return home for a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.

