Matchup Between Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins Set to Make MLB History
Monday's showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins will be the pinnacle of the haves versus the have-nots.
The Dodgers, still fresh off winning the World Series last fall, have the third-best winning percentage in baseball. The Marlins, on the other hand, are sitting in last in the NL East with the second-worst run differential in the National League.
The differences extend beyond the standings, though.
Los Angeles has a total payroll of $326 million this season, leading the league in that regard, plus an estimated competitive balance tax bill of over $150 million. The Marlins are far from a luxury tax payer, carrying the smallest payroll figure in the league at $69 million.
As noted by The Athletic, the estimated $406.5 million payroll gap between the two teams is believed to be the largest ever. For context, the New York Yankees' payroll was only $85 million higher than the Oakland Athletics in 2002.
Having stars like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Will Smith, Clayton Kershaw and Teoscar Hernández is going to lead to a high payroll figure, even if a lot of those players agreed to significant salary deferrals. The Dodgers are carrying 13 players with eight-figure salaries, five of whom are making at least $20 million in 2025.
The Marlins' highest-paid player is Sandy Alcántara, who is due $17.3 million this season. Jesús Sánchez ranks second at $4.5 million, while Cal Quantrill is their only other player making more than $2 million.
If he were on the Dodgers, Alcántara's salary would rank No. 7. Sánchez's would rank No. 21.
Alcántara and Quantrill are projected to take the mound Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Edward Cabrera will draw the start Monday, facing off against Dustin May.
First pitch from Dodger Stadium is scheduled for 10:10 p.m. ET.
