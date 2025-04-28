Baltimore Orioles Veteran Pitcher Kyle Gibson Set to Make Season Debut Tuesday
The Baltimore Orioles are set to call up veteran right-hander Kyle Gibson on Tuesday, manager Brandon Hyde told reporters Monday afternoon.
Gibson inked a one-year, $5.25 million contract with the Orioles at the tail end of spring training, meaning he didn't have time to ramp things up in the Grapefruit League. Instead, the 37-year-old started the season in the minors.
While he battled a bit of back tightness last week, Gibson has been given the green light to make his regular season debut Tuesday against the New York Yankees.
Gibson has made two starts with Triple-A Norfolk and one with High-A Aberdeen this year. In total, he is 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA, 1.000 WHIP and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
Thursday won't be Gibson's Orioles debut, considering he previously pitched for the team in 2023. He went 15-9 with a 4.73 ERA, 1.318 WHIP, 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a 0.7 WAR that season, leading Baltimore with 33 starts and 192.0 innings.
Gibson spent 2025 with the St. Louis Cardinals, going 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA, 1.350 WHIP, 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings and a 1.0 WAR in 30 starts.
Dating back to 2014 – his first full season with the Minnesota Twins – Gibson leads MLB with 314 starts. He ranks third with 1,814.2 innings pitched in that time, trailing only Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole.
The one-time All-Star will join an Orioles rotation that has struggled to open 2025, as Japanese rookie Tomoyuki Sugano is the only active member with an ERA under 5.00. Ace Grayson Rodriguez and veteran Zach Eflin are both on the injured list, while Dean Kremer, Cade Povich, Charlie Morton and Brandon Young have combined for a 7.31 ERA, 1.850 WHIP and -2.3 WAR.
Gibson will slot into the rotation right between Sugano and Povich and face off against Carlos Rodón in his season debut. First pitch from Camden Yards on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.
