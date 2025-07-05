New York Yankees Bullpen is Unraveling at Historic Rate as Skid Hits Five Games
The New York Yankees lost 6-5 against the New York Mets on Friday afternoon at Citi Field, with Luke Weaver suffering the loss on the mound.
Weaver, a usually dynamite reliever, gave up two earned runs in the seventh to take the loss, marking a historically brutal stretch for the team's bullpen.
Per Katie Sharp of Stathead:
Yankees relievers have taken the loss in each of their last 5 games.
This is the first time in franchise history the Yankees had a 5-game span with 5 losses and the bullpen got the loss in each game.
The Yankees are 48-40 on the season, but they have fallen back to third in the American League East, behind the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays. New York advanced to the World Series last season and is hoping for a repeat this year, but this stretch has brought them right back to the pack in the AL playoff field.
On the starter's side, Marcus Stroman gave up three earned runs in five innings. He struck out four and walked one. Juan Soto went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for the Mets.
The Yankees and Mets will play again on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET. Left-hander Carlos Rodon will pitch for the Yankees while Frankie Montas gets the ball for the Mets.
Rodon has put together a solid 9-5 season, posting a 2.95 ERA. Montas is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA, but has spent most of the year on the injured list.
