New York Yankees Do Something Never Done in Baseball History in Latest Win
The New York Yankees rallied from multiple deficits on Wednesday night to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 at Yankee Stadium.
With the win, New York is now 59-49. They remain one game ahead of the Boston Red Sox in the race for the top spot in the American League wild card.
Tied 4-4 in the bottom of the 11th inning, Ryan McMahon, who was just acquired from the Colorado Rockies, delivered a game-winning single to center field, which capped off a historic night.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The @Yankees are the only MLB team in the modern era to erase a deficit in the 8th, erase a deficit in the 9th, erase a deficit in the 10th and then win in the 11th.
Trailing 1-0 in the eighth inning, Trent Grisham tied the game at 1-1 with a home run to right field. The Yankees then took a 2-1 lead before surrendering it back.
Down 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Anthony Volpe tied the game with his 16th home run. Down 4-3 in the bottom of the 10th, Cody Bellinger tripled in a run, setting the stage for McMahon to win the game in the 11th.
The Yankees and Rays will be back in action on Thursday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:05 p.m. ET. Ryan Pepiot will take the ball for Tampa Bay while Marcus Stroman pitches for New York.
Pepiot has gone 6-8 with a 4.42 ERA while Stroman is 2-2 with a disappointing 6.09.
