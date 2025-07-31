Fastball

New York Yankees Do Something Never Done in Baseball History in Latest Win

The Yankees rallied from the depths to secure an important win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Brady Farkas

New York Yankees right fielder Cody Bellinger (35) tosses his bat as he watches his three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning at Yankee Stadium on July 29.
The New York Yankees rallied from multiple deficits on Wednesday night to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 at Yankee Stadium.

With the win, New York is now 59-49. They remain one game ahead of the Boston Red Sox in the race for the top spot in the American League wild card.

Tied 4-4 in the bottom of the 11th inning, Ryan McMahon, who was just acquired from the Colorado Rockies, delivered a game-winning single to center field, which capped off a historic night.

Per @OptaSTATS on social media:

The @Yankees are the only MLB team in the modern era to erase a deficit in the 8th, erase a deficit in the 9th, erase a deficit in the 10th and then win in the 11th.

Trailing 1-0 in the eighth inning, Trent Grisham tied the game at 1-1 with a home run to right field. The Yankees then took a 2-1 lead before surrendering it back.

Down 3-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Anthony Volpe tied the game with his 16th home run. Down 4-3 in the bottom of the 10th, Cody Bellinger tripled in a run, setting the stage for McMahon to win the game in the 11th.

The Yankees and Rays will be back in action on Thursday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:05 p.m. ET. Ryan Pepiot will take the ball for Tampa Bay while Marcus Stroman pitches for New York.

Pepiot has gone 6-8 with a 4.42 ERA while Stroman is 2-2 with a disappointing 6.09.

