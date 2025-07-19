New York Yankees on Historic Road Cold Streak That Franchise Hasn't Seen Since 1945
Winning on the road was one of the secrets to the New York Yankees' success in 2024, considering 50 of their American League-leading 94 wins came outside of the Bronx.
They have not found that same level of success in 2025.
The Yankees opened the second half at the Atlanta Braves on Friday, ultimately falling 7-3. That dropped them to 23-25 in away games this season, including 2-12 over their last 14. New York's pitchers have allowed 85 runs in that stretch while scoring just 59.
According to Sports Reference's Katie Sharp, this marks the first time since August 1945 that the Yankees have allowed 85 or more runs and gone 2-12 or worse over a span of 14 road games.
The cold streak dates back to June 13, when the Yankees lost to their rival Boston Red Sox in walk-off fashion. Boston wound up completing the sweep that weekend thanks to New York plating just four runs across the three-game set.
The Yankees have two games left in their series against the Braves. From there, they will wrap up their road trip against the Toronto Blue Jays.
New York already got swept in four games at Rogers Centre earlier this month.
Related MLB Stories
- CORA SAW COLDPLAY: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and chief HR officer Kristin Cabot famously saw Coldplay perform at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, but Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was there as well. CLICK HERE
- KURTZ MATCHES MCGWIRE: It took first round pick Nick Kurtz about a month to adjust to the big leagues, at which point the A's slugger rapidly became one of the most dangerous rookies ever. CLICK HERE
- DURAN REPEATS HISTORY: Jarren Duran hasn't been quite as dominant in 2025 as he was in 2024, but the Boston Red Sox star has still managed to rack up extra-base hits and stolen bases to a historic degree. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.