New York Yankees Legends Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez Kick Off Indy 500
Derek Jeter won five World Series in his time with the New York Yankees, while Alex Rodriguez won one. The two combined to lead their team to a title in 2009, so they know what it takes to perform on the biggest stage possible.
Jeter and Rodriguez came back together at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, serving as the co-grand marshals for the 119th edition of the famed Indy 500.
"This is the moment you've all been waiting for," Jeter said as the pre-race ceremonies wound down.
After Jeter addressed the drivers, Rodriguez gave them the green light to go to their cars.
Rodriguez and Jeter have spent plenty of time together since their time as teammates came to a close in 2014, as they have both served as studio analysts for FOX Sports' MLB coverage. Tom Brady and Michael Strahan, who are part of FOX Sports' NFL team, were also in Indianapolis on Sunday.
The Indy 500 is televised by FOX, so it checks out that the network would use their biggest names to cross-promote the event. With 28 All-Star appearances between them, Jeter and Rodriguez certainly bring plenty of star power to the table.
The start of the Indy 500 was ultimately delayed due to light rain in the area.
