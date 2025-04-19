Paul Goldschmidt Off to Historically Hot Start For New York Yankees This Season
Playing as the road team in their own spring training complex, the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 on Friday night at Steinbrenner Field.
Trent Grisham brought in the only run of the game and left-hander Carlos Rodon threw 6.0 scoreless innings. He gave up just two hits, walked four and struck out nine in moving to 2-3. Luke Weaver recorded his second save of the season and still owns a 0.00 ERA.
Paul Goldschmidt also went 3-for-4, raising his batting average to .373. Signed to a one-year deal this past offseason, he's now a unique part of Yankeese history.
Per Katie Sharp of Stathead:
Yankees with at least .370 BA and 75 AB in first 20 games with Yankees:
Paul Goldschmidt (2025)
Bobby Abreu (2006)
Joe DiMaggio (1936)
Whitey Witt (1922)
Goldschmidt has also posted a .415 on-base percentage with one homer and six RBIs. A 15-year veteran, he has played with the Arizona Diamondbacks, St. Louis Cardinals and Yankees. A lifetime .290 hitter, he's a seven-time All-Star, a five-time Silver Slugger and a four-time Gold Glover. He also won the National League MVP for St. Louis in 2022.
He has 363 career home runs and will be in consideration for the Hall of Fame at the end of his career.
The Yankees and Rays will play again on Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET. Veteran right-hander Carlos Carrasco will pitch for New York while Shane Baz will pitch for Tampa Bay. Carrasco is 2-1 with a 5.94 ERA while Baz is 2-0 with a 1.42.
