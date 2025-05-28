Pittsburgh Pirates' Offense Breaks Out With Historically Shocking Comeback Win
On almost any other night in 2025, the Pittsburgh Pirates going down six runs would be a death sentence.
Entering Saturday's showdown with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Pirates were averaging 2.98 runs per game through the first 55 contests of the season. So when the D-backs scored once in the first and five times in the fourth, they had seemingly given themselves more than enough insurance to cruise to a win.
Pittsburgh, uncharacteristically, wound up breaking out later in the contest, starting with Henry Davis' two-run home run in the top of the sixth. Tommy Pham added another with an RBI in the eighth, then Isiah Kiner-Falefa tied things up with a bases-clearing double to left.
Bryan Reynolds made sure the rally didn't end there, crushing a 405-foot, three-run home run to vault the Pirates ahead. Neither team tacked on another run, giving Pittsburgh the 9-6 victory.
According to OptaSTATS, the Pirates became the first MLB team in 57 years to come back from down six or more runs and win, despite averaging three or fewer runs per games entering the contest – minimum 50 games played.
The 1968 Chicago White Sox were the last team to achieve the feat, digging themselves out of a 7-1 hole against the Minnesota Twins to notch a 12-8 win on July 31.
Those White Sox finished 67-95, while this year's Pirates are on pace to go 58-104. Having already fired manager Derek Shelton, Pittsburgh isn't in any position to seriously contend in 2025, but maybe Tuesday's win can inject some life into their previously dormant lineup.
