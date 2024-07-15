Resurgent Chris Sale Peppering Atlanta Braves Record Books in Dominant First Half

(Related) Fewest games from the start of a season for a pitcher to reach 140 strikeouts - #Braves franchise history:

16- Spence Strider (2023)

17- Smoltz (1996)

18- Sale (2024 via his 4th of 4 Ks on Sunday vs SDP)

19- Javier Vazquez (2009)

20- Smoltz (1995)

21- Greg Maddux (1995) https://t.co/rb8DhDNohl