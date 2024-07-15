Resurgent Chris Sale Peppering Atlanta Braves Record Books in Dominant First Half
The Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 6-3 on Sunday afternoon to head into the All-Star break with some momentum.
The Braves are currently 53-42 on the year and they are in second place in the National League East. The Padres are now 50-49 on the season and continue to put themselves in position for a National League wild card berth.
Veteran left-hander Chris Sale continued his awesome first half of the season with a win on Sunday, going 5.0 innings and allowing one run on four hits. He struck out four in moving to 13-3 on the season with a 2.70 ERA.
Sale, who was traded to the Braves this past offseason, has been a Godsend for Atlanta, who is trying to overcome the loss of ace of Spencer Strider. Sale was injured for most of 2020-2023 with the Boston Red Sox but now healthy, he's back to looking like the Cy Young candidate that he was for so many years. He was named an All-Star this season as well, but won't be pitching in the game.
His season has also put him all over the Braves history books as well, according to @StatsCentre:
(Related) Fewest games from the start of a season for a pitcher to reach 140 strikeouts - @Braves franchise history:
16- Spence Strider (2023)
17- Smoltz (1996)
18- Sale (2024 via his 4th of 4 Ks on Sunday vs SDP)
19- Javier Vazquez (2009)
20- Smoltz (1995)
21- Greg Maddux (1995)
The Braves will be off until Friday for the All-Star break. They'll come back with a weekend series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
