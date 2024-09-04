Bowden Francis Enters Blue Jays-Phillies Series Finale on Historic Hot Streak
Bowden Francis is set to take the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays in their series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, riding a historic hot streak into his first outing of September.
The 28-year-old righty was named American League Pitcher of the Month for August on Tuesday. He made five starts over the course of the month, going 4-0 with a 1.05 ERA, 0.408 WHIP, 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings and a .089 batting average against on the whole.
Francis gave up a total of just nine hits and four walks in his five starts, all while racking up 39 strikeouts.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Francis is the first right-handed pitcher in MLB history to allow nine or fewer hits and record at least 39 strikeouts over a five-start stretch within a single season.
Francis started the season in the Blue Jays' rotation, but got pushed to the bullpen after allowing 12 earned runs in his first two starts. He put up a 3.86 ERA over his next 14 appearances, but he missed all of May with right forearm extensor tendinitis and was ultimately sent down to the minors in July.
Toronto brought Francis back up for a doubleheader on July 29, and he came one out away from a quality start that night. That showed the Blue Jays enough to keep Bowden in the rotation for the time being, and he has clearly made the most of his second chance.
First pitch between the Blue Jays and Phillies on Wednesday is scheduled for 3:07 p.m. ET. Francis will be facing off against a Philadelphia offense that ranks sixth in runs across all of MLB this season.
Cristopher Sánchez will draw the start for the Phillies. While he was named an All-Star in July, Sánchez is 2-2 with a 4.02 ERA over his last five starts.
