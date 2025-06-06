Fastball

Miami Marlins' Clayton McCullough, Xavier Edwards Ejected For Arguing Controversial Call

Clayton McCullough got tossed for the first time in his tenure as the Miami Marlins' manager after Xavier Edwards got called for interference in Friday's showdown with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Sam Connon

St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough (86) reacts after infielder Xavier Edwards (not pictured) gets called out on interference with Tampa Bay Rays first base Jonathan Aranda (not pictured) during the third inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins manager Clayton McCullough (86) reacts after infielder Xavier Edwards (not pictured) gets called out on interference with Tampa Bay Rays first base Jonathan Aranda (not pictured) during the third inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

For a moment, it looked like the Miami Marlins had small-balled their way into a tie game.

Instead, they wound up down a run, a key player and their manager.

Dane Myers led off the top of the third with a double to center, immediately threatening the Tampa Bay Rays' early 1-0 advantage. It was up to Xavier Edwards to move Myers over, and the second baseman rose to the occasion by dropping down a successful bunt.

But Edwards had his sights set on an infield single, and maybe even more. When Zack Littell bounced his throw past first, Edwards ran into the first baseman Jonathan Aranda's glove and Myers came around to score.

Umpire Chad Fairchild called Edwards out for interfering with Aranda, though, despite Aranda reaching into Edwards' seemingly established path on a play where the runner would have been safe. Regardless, Fairchild wiped the run off the board and sent Myers back to second.

Manager Clayton McCullough, not a fan of the call on the field, came out of the dugout to give Fairchild an earful. McCullough was unable to challenge the play, and Fairchild ultimately tossed him from the contest.

It marked the first ejection of McCullough's managerial career.

Edwards, a .307 career hitter entering Friday's action, also got sent packing for arguing.

The Marlins didn't actually plate a run until the top of the fourth, at which point they were already down 3-0. Tampa Bay went up 4-1 through seven innings, but Miami made it a 4-3 ballgame in the eighth.

Related MLB Stories

  • SKUBAL EYING HISTORY: Reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal enters Friday's showdown between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs with 99 strikeouts and seven walks on the season. CLICK HERE
  • LUZARDO SHELLED AGAIN: Despite opening his Philadelphia Phillies tenure on a tear, Jesús Luzardo got shelled by the Toronto Blue Jays and saw his ERA balloon for the second start in a row. CLICK HERE
  • FRIED RETURNS TO FORM: After falling flat his last time out, New York Yankees ace Max Fried blanked the Cleveland Guardians and led the New York Yankees to victory on Thursday. CLICK HERE

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.