Miami Marlins' Clayton McCullough, Xavier Edwards Ejected For Arguing Controversial Call
For a moment, it looked like the Miami Marlins had small-balled their way into a tie game.
Instead, they wound up down a run, a key player and their manager.
Dane Myers led off the top of the third with a double to center, immediately threatening the Tampa Bay Rays' early 1-0 advantage. It was up to Xavier Edwards to move Myers over, and the second baseman rose to the occasion by dropping down a successful bunt.
But Edwards had his sights set on an infield single, and maybe even more. When Zack Littell bounced his throw past first, Edwards ran into the first baseman Jonathan Aranda's glove and Myers came around to score.
Umpire Chad Fairchild called Edwards out for interfering with Aranda, though, despite Aranda reaching into Edwards' seemingly established path on a play where the runner would have been safe. Regardless, Fairchild wiped the run off the board and sent Myers back to second.
Manager Clayton McCullough, not a fan of the call on the field, came out of the dugout to give Fairchild an earful. McCullough was unable to challenge the play, and Fairchild ultimately tossed him from the contest.
It marked the first ejection of McCullough's managerial career.
Edwards, a .307 career hitter entering Friday's action, also got sent packing for arguing.
The Marlins didn't actually plate a run until the top of the fourth, at which point they were already down 3-0. Tampa Bay went up 4-1 through seven innings, but Miami made it a 4-3 ballgame in the eighth.
Related MLB Stories
- SKUBAL EYING HISTORY: Reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal enters Friday's showdown between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs with 99 strikeouts and seven walks on the season. CLICK HERE
- LUZARDO SHELLED AGAIN: Despite opening his Philadelphia Phillies tenure on a tear, Jesús Luzardo got shelled by the Toronto Blue Jays and saw his ERA balloon for the second start in a row. CLICK HERE
- FRIED RETURNS TO FORM: After falling flat his last time out, New York Yankees ace Max Fried blanked the Cleveland Guardians and led the New York Yankees to victory on Thursday. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.