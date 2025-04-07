St. Louis Cardinals Lose, But Reach Baseball History That's Only Been Seen Once Before
The St. Louis Cardinals were swept on Sunday in a doubleheader with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Cardinals lost the first game 5-4 before dropping the nightcap 18-7.
With the losses, the Cardinals are back under .500 at 4-5. They are now third in the National League Central. However, despite the losses, the Cardinals offense continues to generate chances, as that unit has created extremely rare history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Cardinals now have had 10+ hits in all 9 games this season, the 2nd-longest such streak to start a season since the mound was moved to its current distance (1893), behind only:
1999 CLE: 10
h/t @EliasSports
They had 11 hits in the first game, outhitting the Red Sox, before posting 12 in the second contest.
Brendan Donovan, Masyn Winn, and Willson Contreras each had multi-hit games in the loss. While the pitching was a disappointment over the weekend, the continued offensive success has to make Cards fans happy. Heading into the year, the entire organization was expected to take a step back, but if the offense keeps performing, there's a chance for a better season than expected.
The Cardinals will be back in action on Monday night as they start a new series with the division rival Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET as lefty Matthew Liberatore takes the rubber against righty Carmen Mlodzinski.
Liberatore is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA while Mlodzinki is 0-1 with a 9.82. The Pirates are 3-7 thus far.
Related MLB Stories
GREENE MAKES HISTORY: Riley Greene, one of the top young players in baseball, hit an impressive home run for the Tigers in a Friday win over the White Sox. CLICK HERE:
TYING THE GREATS: With a three-homer game on Friday night, Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Guardians is now tied for the most multi-homer games in team history. CLICK HERE:
SNELL to IL: Blake Snell, signed to a five-year deal this offseason, is headed to the injured list for the Los Angeles Dodgers. CLICK HERE: