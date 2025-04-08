St. Louis Cardinals' Pitching Staff Hasn't Been This Bad in Last 20 Years of Team History

Most runs allowed as a team through the first 10 games of a season in #Cardinals franchise history (1882-present):

95 in 1892

84 in 1902

81 in 1954

78 in 1895

77 in 1886

73 in 1924

72 in 1901

69 in 2025 (Thanks to surrendering 8 more in Monday's defeat to the Pirates)

69 in 2004