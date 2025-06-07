Texas Rangers Get Shut Out in Historically Quick Game on Friday
The bad thing if you're a Texas Rangers fan is that the Rangers were shut out on Friday night, losing 2-0 to the Washington Nationals.
The good news is that Rangers fans were done watching in time for a late dinner given how quick the game went.
Per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com on social media:
Tonight’s Rangers game time was 1 hour, 50 minutes
It’s the shortest nine-inning game on record for Texas since a 1-0 loss on Sept. 30, 1984 vs. the California Angels at Arlington Stadium (1 hour, 49 minutes).
per baseball-reference.
Texas mustered just two hits all night, falling to 29-35 on the season. They are now in fourth place in the American League West and one of the more disappointing teams in baseball right now. The Nationals moved to 30-33 which is third place in the National League East.
Former Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin, who helped them win the 2019 World Series, went eight innings for Texas. He gave up just two earned runs. Mike Soroka got the win for Washington after throwing six scoreless frames. Kyle Finnegan registered his 18th save.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET. Former Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom will pitch for Texas while left-hander Mitchell Parker goes for Washington.
deGrom has been excellent, going 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA. Parker has struggled at times, going 4-5 with a 4.71 ERA.
The two teams will finish out their series on Sunday.
