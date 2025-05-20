Miami Marlins' Jesús Sánchez Comes Through With Historic Walk-Off Triple
Jesús Sánchez bookended Monday's showdown between the Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs with a pair of big moments.
The 27-year-old outfielder opened up the contest with a leadoff home run, giving his team an early lead that doubled when rookie catcher Agustín Ramírez made it back-to-back bombs. The Cubs scored three in the fourth and four in the sixth to go up 7-6 midway through the ninth inning, however, pushing the Marlins to the brink.
With two outs and two on, Sánchez stepped up to the plate. He roped a ground ball to right, making it all the way to third as the tying and winning runs scored.
Sánchez's teammates mobbed him and gave him an ice bath in the wake of the walk-off triple.
According to OptaSTATS, Sánchez became the second player since 1901 to hit a leadoff home run and walk-off triple in the same game. Colorado Rockies outfielder Dexter Fowler previously achieved the feat on May 28, 2012.
Sánchez is now batting .240 with two home runs, two doubles, one triple, nine runs, 12 RBIs, five stolen bases, a .670 OPS and a -0.2 WAR through 28 games this season. The highest-paid player on Miami's payroll previously missed time with oblique and back injuries.
The Marlins will look to ride Sánchez's heroics to a series-clinching win Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.
