Toronto Blue Jays Offense Is Being More Inept Than Its Been in Last 24 Years of History
The Toronto Blue Jays were swept in a doubleheader on Sunday by the New York Yankees, falling to 13-15. After starting out 12-8, Toronto has now lost seven of its last eight games.
The Jays were beaten 11-2 and 5-1 on Sunday, and the offensive ineptitude has become an unfortunate theme for the group.
Per Blake Murphy of Sportsnet, the Jays are doing things they haven't done in the last 24 years of team history.
The Blue Jays have gone 10 straight games without scoring more than 4 runs, their worst streak since 2001 and 6th-longest ever.
George Springer, (.325), Bo Bichette (.292) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.272) are doing their part, but the rest of the offense hasn't gotten going yet. Anthony Santander, signed to a five-year deal this past offseason, is hitting just .179 and Andres Gimenez, traded for this offseason, is hitting .176.
Toronto had just three hits in the nightcap on Sunday.
They will get a much-needed day off on Monday before resuming their schedule on Tuesday night at home against the Boston Red Sox. Boston comes in at 16-14 and playing well, having just taken two of three from the Cleveland Guardians.
First pitch at Rogers Centre on Tuesday is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The Blue Jays haven't announced a starter as of this posting, but the Red Sox will go with All-Star Garrett Crochet. Acquired this past offseason, Crochet is 2-2 with a 1.95 ERA, though he lost last week to the Seattle Mariners.
Related MLB Stories
LONG and SHORT OF IT: Kevin Gausman only threw 2.2 innings on Sunday against the Yankees, but he threw HOW MANY pitches? CLICK HERE:
RED HOT AT HOME: The Detroit Tigers are out to their best home start in 114 years, which has them atop the American League Central. CLICK HERE:
SIZZLING SKENES: Paul Skenes beat the LA Dodgers on Friday, continuing his historic domination on the road. CLICK HERE: