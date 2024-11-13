Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Ties Hall of Fame Dad in Special History
On Tuesday night, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. earned his second Silver Slugger Award. He took home the honors for American League first basemen.
Though the Blue Jays finished last in the American League East at 74-88, Guerrero Jr. put together an incredible season. He finished second in the league in hitting at .323 while also popping 30 homers and driving in 103. After a disappointing 2023 season, Guerrero Jr. re-asserted himself as one of the best hitters in baseball and someone who is worthy of a mega contract extension.
With the second Silver Slugger Award, Guerrero Jr. also tied his Hall of Fame father in some unique baseball history.
Per MLB.com:
Vlad Jr. now has as many Silver Sluggers as his dad did through his age-25 season. Vlad Sr. collected eight by the end of his Hall of Fame career.
Guerrero Jr. is a six-year veteran who's spent his entire career with the Blue Jays. Lifetime, he's a .288 hitter with 160 home runs and 507 RBI. He has made the All-Star team in four consecutive seasons and is very likely to finish in the Top-10 of MVP voting this year.
As for Guerrero Sr., he spent 16 years in the big leagues with the Montreal Expos, Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. He was a nine-time All-Star and an MVP winner, in addition to those eight Silver Slugger Awards.
He hit .318 for his career while also bashing 449 home runs. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame back in 2018.
