Toronto Blue Jays Suffer Brutally Historic Loss on Wednesday Night

#Jays home losses when up 6+ runs after the 3rd inning:

Tonight vs CIN (6-0, L 11-7)

10/8/2022 vs SEA (8-1, L 10-9)

7/28/19 vs TB (8-0, L 10-9)

4/7/06 vs TB (6-0, L 9-8)

8/15/04 vs BAL (7-1, L 11-7)

8/2/02 vs BAL (8-1, L 9-8)

5/7/00 vs CLE (6-0, L 10-8)

7/2/95 vs BAL (7-0, L 9-7)