Toronto Blue Jays Suffer Brutally Historic Loss on Wednesday Night
The Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Cincinnati Reds 11-7 on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Toronto. On the surface, it's just another loss for a disappointing Jays team that is 59-68 on the year, however it's more than that.
The loss was actually a historic one for Toronto as they led 6-0 after three innings of play.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
#BlueJays home losses when up 6+ runs after the 3rd inning:
Tonight vs CIN (6-0, L 11-7)
10/8/2022 vs SEA (8-1, L 10-9)
7/28/19 vs TB (8-0, L 10-9)
4/7/06 vs TB (6-0, L 9-8)
8/15/04 vs BAL (7-1, L 11-7)
8/2/02 vs BAL (8-1, L 9-8)
5/7/00 vs CLE (6-0, L 10-8)
7/2/95 vs BAL (7-0, L 9-7)
The Blue Jays pitching, particularly the bullpen, has just not been very good this year. And that was clearly evident on Wednesday. Rookie Yariel Rodriguez surrendered five earned runs in 4.1 innings while a group of five other relievers surrendered six other runs (five earned). The biggest culprit was the previously-reliable Erik Swanson, who went 0.1 innings and gave up three earned runs.
Offensively, the Blue Jays had 10 hits, including home runs from George Springer, Spencer Horwitz and Ernie Clement.
Toronto will be back in action on Thursday night when they host the Los Angeles Angels at 7:07 p.m. ET. As of this posting, neither team has listed a starting pitcher. The Angels are coming off a 3-0 loss against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday and are now 54-73 on the year.
This is a four-game series.
