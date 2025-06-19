Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Hits Historic Milestone as Toronto Blue Jays Move Closer in AL East
The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-1 on Wednesday at Rogers Centre, moving to 40-33 on the season.
Toronto is still in third place in the American League East, but they are just 2.0 games behind the reeling New York Yankees for first, as New York has lost six straight games.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helped fuel the victory, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and three walks. He raised his average to .286 and his OPS to .832, also making some fun team history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
(Related) 300+ career runs batted in at home - Player with the #BlueJays franchise:
536- Delgado
436- Vernon Wells
410- Joe Carter
400- Bautista
363- George Bell
361- Edwin Encarnacion
324- Lloyd Moseby
319- Tony Fernandez
300- Guerrero Jr. (Via 3 in career home Gm #442 tonight)
One of the more productive players of the last half-decade, the 26-year-old Guerrero has 544 RBIs in total. He also has 169 home runs.
He signed a $500 million contract with the Blue Jays earlier this season, so he could be a Jay for the remainder of his career.
Toronto is trying to get back to the playoffs after missing them in 2024, and they'll be back in action on Thursday afternoon when they finish out the series with the Diamondbacks.
Kevin Gausman takes the ball for Toronto while Ryne Nelson is on the rubber for Arizona. Gausman, the former All-Star, has gone 5-5 with a 4.08 ERA. Nelson is 3-2 with a 4.14.
First pitch is set for 3:07 p.m. ET. Arizona is 36-37 on the year.
Related MLB Stories
CRITICAL TONE: Team Hall of Famer Manny Ramirez criticized the Boston Red Sox for how they handled the situation with Rafael Devers. Here's what he had to say about it all. CLICK HERE:
PASSING A HOF: Salvador Perez, the backstop of the Kansas City Royals, just passed George Brett in team history. CLICK HERE:
MUST-WATCH: Shohei Ohtani returned to the mound on Monday night, and the viewership set records for MLB.tv. CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.