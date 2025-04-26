Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Continues Historic Domination of New York Yankees in Friday Win
The Toronto Blue Jays scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning on Friday night to beat the New York Yankees 4-2 at Yankee Stadium.
The win has the Jays at 13-13 overall and snaps their five-game losing streak. The Yankees dropped to 15-11 after the loss.
Trailing 2-1 in the ninth inning, the Blue Jays scored two runs on a double by Alejandro Kirk and one on a single from Addison Barger. The damage came against embattled Yankees' closer Devin Williams, who is 0-2 with an 11.25 ERA.
The Blue Jays' first run came in the top of the sixth inning on a home run from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who continued his historic domination in New York.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Most home runs in first 43 games at Yankees:
Reggie Jackson: 17
Jay Buhner: 16
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 15
Albert Belle: 15
The 26-year-old, who just signed a massive $500 million extension, is hitting .278 this season with two homers and 11 RBIs. One of the most productive players in the league, he's a four-time All-Star, a Gold Glover and a two-time Silver Slugger.
He finished sixth in the American League MVP voting last season.
The Blue Jays and Yankees will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:05 p.m. ET. Right-hander Kevin Gausman will start for Toronto while lefty Max Fried goes for New York.
Gausman is 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA. Fried, signed this past offseason, is a perfect 4-0 with a 1.42.
