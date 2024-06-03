Young Red Sox' Slugger Does Something Not Done For More Than Five Years of Team History
The Boston Red Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon, 8-4, at Fenway Park. With the loss, the Sox are now back to .500 at 30-30 while the Tigers are one under at 29-30.
In the loss, Sox' outfielder Wilyer Abreu hit another double, giving him 14 for the season. He also now has 20 doubles during his Red Sox career, which means he's done something not seen for more than five years of team history.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast on social media:
Wilyer Abreu is the first Red Sox player with 20+ doubles through his first 81 career games since Rafael Devers across 2017-18.
The 24-year-old, who was acquired in the 2022 deadline trade that sent Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, is hitting .272 this season with six homers, 22 RBI and seven stolen bases. He's got an .829 OPS and has taken on a bigger role in the offense because of the injuries to both Triston Casas and Trevor Story this year.
His 81 career games come over two seasons, but in a 162-game season, to be on pace for 40 doubles would be quite the statistical output.
Lifetime, he's a .286 hitter with eight home runs.
The Red Sox are off on Monday but will be back in action on Tuesday night when they take on the Atlanta Braves in Boston.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET as Max Fried (ATL) pitches against Kutter Crawford (BOS). Fried is 5-2 while Crawford is 2-4.
