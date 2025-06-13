Athletics Pitcher Gunnar Hoglund Undergoes Hip Surgery, Likely to Miss Rest of Season
Athletics rookie Gunnar Hoglund is likely to miss the rest of the 2025 season after undergoing hip surgery in Colorado on Friday, per an announcement from Klutch Sports agent Nate Heisler.
The 25-year-old right-handed pitcher made his MLB debut on May 2, going on to start six games for the A's. In that limited action, Hoglund went 1-3 with a 6.40 ERA, 1.515 WHIP, 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings and a -0.1 WAR.
Those numbers were inflated by Hoglund's final start against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 31. He gave up 10 hits, two walks, four homers and eight earned runs in 6.0 innings before hitting the 15-day injured list with a left hip impingement.
Hoglund is ranked as the No. 6 pitcher and No. 14 overall prospect in the Athletics' farm system.
The Blue Jays selected Hoglund in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He and three other prospects were traded to the A's in March 2022 in exchange for All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman.
Related MLB Stories
- CHAPMAN INJURY UPDATE: Matt Chapman has already gone to the injured list with a sprained right hand, but the San Francisco Giants third baseman could be out through the rest of the month. CLICK HERE
- VALDEZ MAKES HISTORY: Framber Valdez has racked up double-digit strikeouts on fewer than 100 pitches in each of his last two starts, leading the Houston Astros to victory both times. CLICK HERE
- JUDGE ON A TEAR: Aaron Judge hit his fourth home run in three games against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, slotting the New York Yankees superstar into multiple pages of the MLB history books. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.