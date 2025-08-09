San Francisco Giants Veteran Set to Miss 7th Straight Game With Hamstring Injury
Wilmer Flores is absent from the San Francisco Giants' starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals, per the club's official lineup card.
Flores last played Aug. 1 against his former team, the New York Mets. He has now missed seven games in a row due to left hamstring tightness, but San Francisco has opted not to place him on the injured list thus far.
Before going down, Flores was batting .249 with 12 home runs, 36 runs, 59 RBIs, 0 defensive runs saved, a .699 OPS and 0.6 WAR through 97 games.
Flores has spent most of his time at first base and designated hitter over the past two seasons, moving on from the utility infield role he used to fill. With Rafael Devers, Dominic Smith and Casey Schmitt on the roster, though, the Giants have been able to get by without Flores in the short term.
San Francisco is 5-2 so far this month, stabilizing what was looking to be a disappointing back half of the season. The Giants are 4.0 games out of the third and final NL Wild Card spot thanks to their MLB-worst 13-26 record between June 14 and July 30, but FanGraphs still gives them a 13.5% chance of reaching the playoffs.
First pitch between the Giants and Nationals is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.
