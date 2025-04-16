Athletics' Tyler Soderstrom Snatches Home Run Lead With Another Historic Night
Tyler Soderstrom entered Tuesday in an eight-way tie atop MLB's home run leaderboards.
He broke that tie, and then some.
The Athletics first baseman went yard in the top of the first inning against the Chicago White Sox, putting his team up 3-0 before a single out was on the board. When the top of the sixth rolled around, Soderstrom belted another three-run homer.
Soderstrom is now up to eight home runs 17 games into the 2025 regular season, while nine players are still stuck behind him at six. Tuesday's showing made it three multi-home run games on the year for the 23-year-old slugger.
According to OptaSTATS, Soderstrom is the first player in MLB history to record three multi-home run performances prior to April 16. MLB.com's Sarah Langs added that Soderstrom is the second A's player ever to post three multi-homer performances through the first 17 games of a season, joining Reggie Jackson, who did so in 1974.
He is the first player from any team to achieve the feat before turning 24 years old, per Langs.
Soderstrom was batting .204 with a .636 OPS through 106 career games entering 2025. He is now batting .328 with an 1.137 OPS so far in 2025.
Thanks to Soderstrom's continued dominance at the plate, the A's went on to win 12-3. Game two of the series in Chicago is slated to get underway at 7:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
