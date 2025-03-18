Baltimore Orioles Provide Pair of Optimistic Injury Updates on Key Stars
There were a pair of optimistic injury updates out of Baltimore Orioles camp on Tuesday, as relayed by Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner.
Orioles right-hander Grayson Rodriguez threw from 75 feet today and felt good doing so, manager Brandon Hyde said. That was his first throwing session since his shutdown
- Shortstop Gunnar Henderson took BP today. Hyde said the Orioles are “hopeful, but not sure” of his opening day status
- Ramón Urías could return to games Thursday
- Chayce McDermott threw a light side session
We know that Rodriguez will start the year on the injured list, but this is certainly a good start to his recovery.
The 25-year-old Rodriguez is seen as a potential front line ace, and he showed his stuff in 2024. Through 20 starts, Rodriguez went 13-4 with a 3.86 ERA. He struck out 130 batters in 116.2 innings, however injury limited him and he missed the team's playoff run. Baltimore finished second in the American League East and was bounced in the wild card round of the playoffs by the Kansas City Royals. Without Corbin Burnes and John Means in the rotation this year, he becomes even more important.
Henderson, the 23-year-old Alabama native, was an All-Star last season, posting a robust 9.1 WAR. He hit 37 home run, also hitting .281 with 92 RBI and 21 stolen bases. He was a Silver Slugger and finished fourth in the American League MVP voting, behind Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. and Juan Soto. He's invaluable to the Orioles lineup so they can't afford to have him miss much time, but they also will make sure to play it carefully with him.
Heading into his fourth major league season, Henderson should be seen as an MVP candidate in the American League. He's a .268 lifetime hitter with 69 homers already.
The Orioles open the season on March 27 at the Toronto Blue Jays.
