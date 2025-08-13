Baltimore Orioles Still Waiting For Outfielders to Recover From Injuries
The Baltimore Orioles' outfield has been banged up as of late, and they won't be getting reinforcements just yet.
Interim manager Tony Mansolino shared some updates on Colton Cowser and Tyler O'Neill on Wednesday, as relayed by MASN Sports' Roch Kubatko. While Cowser will be eligible to come off the seven-day injured list Thursday, he won't be activated right away.
The reigning AL Rookie of the Year runner-up suffered a concussion last week and has been sidelined ever since.
Before going down, Cowser was batting .213 with nine home runs, 10 doubles, 22 RBIs, six stolen bases, a .680 OPS and a 1.1 WAR through 56 games. He previously spent time on the 60-day injured list with a fractured left thumb.
As for O'Neill, he has been out with right wrist inflammation since Aug. 5 and won't be eligible for activation until Saturday. He isn't expected back until early September, though.
O'Neill has also struggled to stay in the lineup this season, missing long stretches due to neck and shoulder injuries. In the 43 games he has played, the veteran has hit .210 with eight home runs, six doubles, 23 RBIs, two stolen bases, a .726 OPS and a 0.0 WAR.
The Orioles have leaned on Jeremiah Jackson, Dylan Carlson, Greg Jackson, Ryan Noda and Daniel Johnson with Cowser and O'Neill hurt and Cedric Mullins traded to the New York Mets. That group has Baltimore sitting at 2-6 over its last eight contests, burying the club further in last place in the AL East.
Baltimore and its makeshift outfield are set to resume their series with the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. ET.
