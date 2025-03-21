Boston Red Sox' $140 Million Man Dealing with Another Injury as Spring Training Nears End
Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story is dealing with continued back soreness, as reported by Rob Bradford of WEEI. He was scratched from Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates as a result.
Low back tightness for Story. New lineup:
Duran LF, Devers DH, Bregman 3B, Casas 1B, Wong C, Abreu RF, Campbell 2B, Sogard SS, Rafaela CF, Crochet P
Story signed a six-year deal worth $140 million before the 2022 season, but he's dealt with massive injury issues since joining the Red Sox.
Through nine years in the majors with the Colorado Rockies and Red Sox, Story is a .265 hitter with 158 homers. He hit 37 back in 2018 and 35 more in 2019. He's also stolen 129 bases and is known as an excellent defender.
Through his three years in Boston, he's only hit 21 homers with 90 RBIs. He is just a .232 hitter for the Red Sox. He's yet to play more than 94 games in a season with the Sox.
The Red Sox finished 81-81 in 2024, which was good enough for third place in the American League East. However, after signing Alex Bregman, Walker Buehler and Aroldis Chapman, as well as trading for Garrett Crochet, the Red Sox are more optimistic heading into this year.
Of course, a healthy Story would go a long way toward making that optimism justified also.
The Red Sox will open the season on March 27 on the road at the Texas Rangers. Boston hasn't made the playoffs since the 2021 season and they haven't won the World Series since 2018.
The Rangers finished third in the American League West.
