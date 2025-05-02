Boston Red Sox Catcher Connor Wong Returns From Injured List Following Rehab Stint
The Boston Red Sox have reinstated catcher Connor Wong from the 10-day injured list, the club announced Friday afternoon.
Wong suffered a fractured left pinky finger on April 7, hitting the injured list the next day. He was eligible to return on April 18, but didn't even start his rehab assignment until April 28.
To make room for Wong on the active roster, the Red Sox have optioned catcher Blake Sabol to Triple-A Worcester. Sabol hit .125 with a .354 OPS and -0.2 WAR in eight games with Boston.
Before going down, Wong was batting .087 with a .279 OPS and -0.2 WAR through nine big league appearances. That was a sharp dropoff from his production in 2024, when the 28-year-old hit .280 with a .758 OPS and 1.5 WAR in 126 games.
Wong hit .364 with an 1.156 OPS in three games with Triple-A Worcester this past week, perhaps getting him back on track as he prepares to rejoin the MLB squad. Carlos Narvaez has proven to be a capable big league catcher, especially on defense, so Wong shouldn't have to take on a massive workload upon his return.
Wong is starting at catcher and batting seventh in Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
