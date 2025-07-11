Detroit Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Riding Historic Home Hot Streak Entering Friday
Before heading down to Atlanta for the All-Star Game, Tarik Skubal has one more start on the books at Comerica Park.
Skubal, the reigning American League Cy Young winner, is set to take the mound in the Detroit Tigers' series opener against the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. He is sitting at 10-2 with a 2.02 ERA, 0.810 WHIP, 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings and a 4.6 WAR this year, putting him in line to potentially earn even more hardware in 2025.
Across 10 home outings this season, the 28-year-old left-hander is 8-0 with a 2.06 ERA, 0.822 WHIP, 90 strikeouts and seven walks. According to OptaSTATS, Skubal is the only pitcher in MLB's modern era to go on a run of 10 home starts with at least eight wins and 90 strikeouts, seven or fewer walks and zero losses.
Skubal leads the AL in ERA, FIP, ERA+, WHIP, strikeouts per nine innings, strikeout-to-walk ratio and WAR. With New York Yankees ace Max Fried, Boston Red Sox lefty Garrett Crochet and Texas Rangers righty Jacob deGrom out of the picture, Skubal is the favorite to start for the AL in the All-Star Game next Tuesday.
First pitch between the Tigers and Mariners on Friday is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
