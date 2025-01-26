Carlos Correa Says He's Fully Healthy and Ready For Minnesota Twins Spring Training
Speaking to the media this weekend, Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa says his plantar fasciitis issues from 2024 are behind him and he's fully healthy.
Per Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star-Tribune:
“I’m ready to go, full go for spring training,” Correa said. “I’ve been sprinting. I’ve been running around. I’ve been doing about everything. I’ve been focused on not only just treatment but also strengthening. A lot of walking barefoot around the house. All that’s helping work on my toes and all that, so I’m in a really good spot.”
The 30-year-old All-Star played just 86 games last season because of the issues, but he did put up a very productive output when healthy. He hit .310, his best batting average since 2017, and he made the All-Star team for the third time in his career. He also hit 14 homers and drove in 54 in that time.
A 10-year veteran of the Twins and Houston Astros, Correa is a .275 lifetime hitter with 187 home runs. He helped the Astros win the World Series in 2017, is a Gold Glove winner and a Rookie of the Year winner.
The Twins are coming off a season that saw them finish fourth in the American League Central and miss the playoffs thanks to a six-week swoon at the end of the year.
Minnesota will report to spring training in Fort Myers, Fla. in just under three weeks and Opening Day is scheduled for March 27.
Correa is under contract through the 2028 season.
